TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas updated its FY21 guidance to $2.18-$2.27 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.180-$2.270 EPS.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

