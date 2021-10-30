TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 5,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

