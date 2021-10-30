Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TTAXF stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $1.32.
Tritax EuroBox Company Profile
