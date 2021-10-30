Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.51.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,943. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,925,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 100,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.