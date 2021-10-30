TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 47% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $393,092.81 and $30,539.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00236801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00096989 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

