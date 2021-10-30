Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $4,582,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

