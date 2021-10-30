Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NYSE PB opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $8,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.