Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.65.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $458.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.63. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Atlassian by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

