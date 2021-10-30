Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

DLR opened at $157.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.