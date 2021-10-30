Truist Securiti Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.08.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

NYSE V opened at $211.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

