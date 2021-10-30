Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $47,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,144. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.