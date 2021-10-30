TrustVerse Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $1.00 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00237632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00097075 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

