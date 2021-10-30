Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 19,306 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 137.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lumentum by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

