Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,113 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. Bank of America cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.