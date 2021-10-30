Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AGCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after acquiring an additional 172,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.79.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

