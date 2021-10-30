Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 96,113 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,113 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.