Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

