Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.940-$7.020 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.94-$7.02 EPS.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.22. The company had a trading volume of 227,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.10. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $546.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.96.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

