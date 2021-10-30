Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Lowered to €62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($82.35) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.60.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 131,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

