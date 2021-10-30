UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,912 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,790,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Marvell Technology worth $279,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.50 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

