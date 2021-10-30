UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $263.97 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,393 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $263,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.80 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

