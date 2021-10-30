UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $319.51 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,565 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.75% of Centene worth $319,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,174,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

