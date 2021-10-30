UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,624 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $238,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $794.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $771.99 and its 200 day moving average is $693.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $507.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

