UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 234,146 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,568,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 234,146 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $292,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

