UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $18.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

