UBS Group Reiterates “€12.10” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €12.10 ($14.24) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

