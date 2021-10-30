UBS Group Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €165.00 ($194.12) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.50 ($175.88).

Shares of SU stock opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €139.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

