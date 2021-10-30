UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.