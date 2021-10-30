UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 7,600” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

