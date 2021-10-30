UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $445,644.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00247047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00097331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.