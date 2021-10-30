Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $444.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Unifi has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter worth $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Unifi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the second quarter worth $162,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 447.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

