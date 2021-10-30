Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $135,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $381,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 4,500 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $56.97 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.