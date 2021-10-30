Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $567.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Logistics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

