Universal (UVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.03 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

NYSE UVV opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. Universal has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Universal worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

