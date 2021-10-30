Universe Group (LON:UNG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.92 ($0.05). Universe Group shares last traded at GBX 3.92 ($0.05), with a volume of 859 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £10.22 million and a PE ratio of -13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.15.

About Universe Group (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.