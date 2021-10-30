Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Upwork has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 1.91.
Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.
About Upwork
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
