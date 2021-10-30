Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Upwork has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $53,531.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

