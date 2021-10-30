Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.03-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.31 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $47.12 on Friday. Upwork has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.