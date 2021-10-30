USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot Sells 355 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
