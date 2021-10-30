USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot Sells 355 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 167.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

