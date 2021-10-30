USD Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.45 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion and approximately $4.45 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,363.08 or 0.07036570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00085787 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4,866.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,980,268,140 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

