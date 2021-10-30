USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Achieves $14.85 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and $1.79 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,134.54 or 1.00645561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.18 or 0.06957339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022819 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

