USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 446,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,473% from the average session volume of 28,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUGS. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in USHG Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,563,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

