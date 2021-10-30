Utah Retirement Systems Buys 2,200 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

