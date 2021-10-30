Utah Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

