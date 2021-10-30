Utah Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 5,600 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.31. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $528,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,932,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.