Utah Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 8,300 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 77,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

DAR opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $85.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

