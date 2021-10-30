Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SLM were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.