UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post $576.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.70 million and the lowest is $570.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.10 million.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.80. 1,943,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.