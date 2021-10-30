Vai Market Cap Reaches $113.08 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $113.08 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,468.99 or 0.99690523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.87 or 0.06902178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 129,811,955 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

