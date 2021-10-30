Vale (NYSE:VALE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Vale (NYSE:VALE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%.

VALE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,762,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,795,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

