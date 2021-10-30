Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the September 30th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VOYJF opened at $44.30 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $44.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

